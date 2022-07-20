Heinicke and Williams highlight 75th Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree

Commanders & ex-ODU QB Taylor Heinicke was the keynote speaker and former Norfolk Academy & Hornets 1st round pick Mark Williams was honored at the event.

NORFOLK, Va. — Whenever Taylor Heinicke has a chance, he'll stop through Hampton Roads. Whether it's for a football camp or in this case a keynote speaker. The Commanders and former ODU quarterback great spoke at the 75th annual Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree in downtown Norfolk Tuesday night.

He's one the most historic faces of the Monarch program as he gets set for next week's training camp with Washington. Heinicke enters his third season in the nation's capital and talked about he's now considered a veteran.

"It's pretty bizarre", he says. "If someone had told me when I was coming out of college I'd be going into my 8th year coming out, I would have thought you were crazy".

The 29 year old appreciates that it all started at Old Dominion University with a coach in Bobby Wilder who believed in him. "It means a lot. Obviously it means I'm doing something right", he says.

"I feel like I'm a little more established now. I feel like I have those two feet in the door. Not to say I'm comfortable, but I finally feel like now my name is established now. I feel like it carries a little more weight."

Meanwhile the past couple of months have been flying by for ex-Norfolk Academy and Hornets 1st round NBA Draft pick, Mark Williams. He was being honored at the Jamboree and just wrapping up playing summer league basketball out in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"I don't think there were any surprises, but I just think overall the rules are different", he says. The Hornets finished up their short five game schedule with a 2-3 record. Williams averaged 6.8 ppg., 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 blocks during that time.

"Stuff you can get away with in the NBA that you can't get away with in college. The former Duke Blue Devil who went 15th overall in the first round admits he did have brief moment of realizing he was now 'an NBA player'.