Heinicke improving and helping Washington win

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke will get a chance at his first Monday Night Football start when Washington faces Seattle.

There was an Academy Award winning documentary called "20 Feet From Stardom" that chronicled several singers: Lisa Fischer, Judith Hill, Mary Clayton, Tata Vega, Jo Lawry, and Rock-N-Roll Hall Of Famer, Darlene Love on the ups and downs as a backup, yet being so close to the spotlight. Washington quarterback, Taylor Heinicke can relate.

These days the former ODU Monarch great is front and center on a current run of a Washington Football team that's won two straight games. They'll face Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. It'll be Heinicke's first Monday night start in prime time, but he's keeping things in perspective. "I try to extend plays, but sometimes that's getting out of the pocket", he says.

Heinicke has been consistent of late which has resulted in wins, something head coach, Ron Rivera has noticed. "We have a chance to see if we can get consistency under Taylor".