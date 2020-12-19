Heinicke named Haskins backup for Washington

Taylor Heinicke, a former ODU Monarch, once played in Carolina when Ron Rivera was the head coach.

ASHBURN, Va. — While Dwayne Haskins gets another chance to start at quarterback for Washington when they host Seattle on Sunday. His backup will be former Old Dominion Monarch, Taylor Heinicke. The 27 year old was on the team's practice squad before getting moved up.

We have made multiple roster moves:

-Signed QB Taylor Heinicke from the practice squad

-Released WR Jeff Badethttps://t.co/Vmpss00acF — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 19, 2020

Heinicke has spent time with the Vikings, Patriots, and Texans. HIs most extensive came with the Carolina Panthers in 2018 when Ron Rivera was the head coach. “Taylor’s a sharp dude. He picked it up right away. I have no issues with having to play him come Sunday if there was an emergency situation that we had to put him in", says Rivera.