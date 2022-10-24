With Heinicke "playing like it's his last game", it inspires Commanders to win

The former ODU standout's loose play helps Washington to its second straight win.

Taylor Heinicke wasn't about to let a slow first quarter start derail him or his Commanders teammates. A strong second half helped them hold off future hall of famer Aaron Rodgers and the Packers for a 23-21 win on Sunday. In the process they captured their second straight win.

The former ODU great came up big in the second half along with Washington's running game going for 166 yards as he finished 20-33 for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Heinicke playing for injured Carson Wentz said afterwards, "I go out there and play like it's my last game. Sometimes it's good and sometimes it's bad, but that's just how I play."

Its certainly been inspiring his teammates. "You could just tell he plays free spirited", says wide receiver Terry McLaurin who caught the 37 yard touchdown to give the Commanders the lead for good at 17-14 in the 3rd quarter. "I think it's a lot of what he's been through in his career as a player and as a person".

Heinicke says there's a difference in how he plays as starter now then a year ago. "I think the biggest thing is experience", he says. "I think the more reps you get the more comfortable you are, the more confident you are".