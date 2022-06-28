Henderson hits for cycle in Tides series open win over Stripers

Gunnar Henderson became the first Tide batter since Timo Perez did it 22 years ago on June 9th, 2000.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides (35-38) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (35-38), 8-2, in Tuesday night’s series opener at Harbor Park.

Gunnar Henderson had a performance for the ages, hitting for the cycle in the contest. He started his night with a single in the first and then collected his first of three RBI with a two-run triple in the third. Henderson would then launch his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot, in the fourth and would complete his cycle with a double in the sixth.

He became the first Tide batter since Timo Perez on June 9, 2000, to hit for the cycle and he is the first Norfolk batter to hit the cycle since the club became an Orioles affiliate in 2007. His four hits also set a new career high.

HE'S DONE IT!!!!!!!!! @G_Henderson2 has hit for the cycle with a double!!!



The Tides jumped on the board in the first, when Kyle Stowers doubled home Henderson and later added on four runs in the third, highlighted by Henderson’s two-run triple and capped by an RBI-single by Jacob Nottingham, giving Norfolk a 5-0 lead. Henderson’s homer in the fourth made it 6-0 and Stowers capped the scoring for the home team with his team-leading 14th home run in the sixth, a two-run blast to right field.

Bruce Zimmermann twirled a quality start in his first start with the Tides this season, working 6.0 innings and allowing one run on just two hits, while striking out seven batters and walking three. Kevin Smith followed out of the bullpen earning a three-inning save. He allowed one run on one hit, which was a home run, but he struck out four batters and did not issue a free pass. Smith retired the final nine batters he faced after allowing his home run.