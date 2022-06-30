Henderson putting the pieces together for the Tides on the field...and off it with Legos

Gunnar Henderson recently became the first Tides player to hit for the cycle in 22 years collecting 4 hits in a 9-5 win over the Stripers.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Tides have had a bumper crop of talent come through from Bowie this season. A list that includes catcher Adley Rutschman who's now with the parent club Orioles. Righthander, Greyson Rodriguez is nursing a lat strain that's delayed him from going up as well.

Then there's infielder Gunnar Henderson. He comes as advertised since being called up. The shortstop has hit the ground running and is currently hitting .324 and says the adjustment has been pretty good.

"I was very fortunate in 2020 during Covid year. I was able to go off site and be able to face Double-A, Triple-A, Major League pitching", he said. "It gave me the confidence that I could come in and do it."

This week alone was a special one. In their 9-5 win Wednesday over Gwinnett, Henderson hit for the cycle. He became the first Tides player to pull off the feat since Timo Perez did it June 9th, 2000. It was one day before his 21st birthday.

"It hasn't set in and think about that I wasn't even born yet", he says. "It's pretty funny and pretty special at the same time."

During the off-season, the Selma, Alabama native is a hunter, but once baseball gets underway, he's into the usual video games and has found another unique hobby. "I've been getting into Legos", he says.