Hendrick and Childress to establish common Chevrolet racing engine

Chevrolet is the only original engine manufacturer in NASCAR with two organizations building and supplying powertrains.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hendrick Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing will combine to establish one common Chevrolet engine specification.

Chevrolet is the only original engine manufacturer in NASCAR with two organizations building and supplying powertrains.

Both Ford and Toyota have streamlined engine building to one supplier. But Hendrick and Childress have noted engine programs that neither wanted to relinquish.

The two organizations will share research and development after the 2020 season.