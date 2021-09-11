Herdman, William & Mary slam door on Lafayette

Trailing 3-0, the Leopards went on a 12-play, 55-yard drive that took more than seven minutes. At the Tribe's (1-1) 23-yard line, Lafayette quarterback Rent Montie threw a pass that bounced off the outstretched hand of Julius Young and into the arms of Herdman who returned it 78 yards untouched for a 10-0 lead in the third quarter.