Heritage and Nansemond River girls capture state outdoor track titles

The Warriors took home the Class 5 championship while the Hurricanes won a title in Class 4.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Another busy time on the peninsula for the first Saturday in June with the Class 5 and 6 state outdoor track and field championships at Todd Stadium in Newport News.

Among the winners was in the girls Class 6 100 meters. Oscar Smith's Nadia Jacobs would take it in a time of 14.06 seconds. South Country won the overall title with the Tigers being the runner-up behind Jacobs who also finished third in the 100 meter dash.

In the Class 5 boys 110 meter high hurdles, Nansemond River went 1-2 with Deondre Hardy leading the way in a time of 14.01 seconds while teammate Charles Wall-Davis took second. L.C. Bird out Chesterfield, Virginia took home the overall title while the Warriors settled for third.

On the girls side, Nansemond River captured the Class 5 title led by Sydney Ellis who led the way with wins in the 100m hurdles (14.37), 300m (44.01) and was apart of the Warriors 4 x 400 team. In the girls 100 meter final Indian River's Brianna Selby set a new state record in the event with a time of 11.71. She also won the 200 meters and helped the Braves win the 4 x 100.