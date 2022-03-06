Hickory boys and First Colonial girls capture region titles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This time of season it's the region finals in sports like, softball, baseball and soccer. Make the finals and win or lose you, move to the state tournament, but there's always something about winning your region. Such was the case in Class 5 Region A boys soccer final between Hickory and Cox. The Falcons would take a 2-1 lead in their match against the Hawks, but Hickory came back to tied with a Gabriel Woods header off a corner kick to make it 2-2. At the 80th minute, Brad Seery added the game-winner for a 3-2 win.