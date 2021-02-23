High school football makes its comeback on Monday night

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — For the first time since December 2019 we had high school football in Hampton Roads on Monday. It's as if it never left, with plenty of excitement in a pair of Southeastern District games.
Deep Creek hosted Grassfield. The Hornets made a big impression early with two first quarter touchdown passes from Anthony Barnes.
Deep Creek's defense rose up to shutdown a Grizzlies drive in the fourth quarter. The Hornets came away with a 14-6 win.
It was a quagmire at Western Branch as the Bruins took on Great Bridge. Wildcats quarterback Landon Swanson helped his team move the ball just enough in the fourth quarter to set up a Pit Eitz 20 yard field goal in the mud.
Controversy late in the fourth when Bruins quarterback Jashaun Frazier went deep to P.J. Billups. After originally awarding a touchdown, the referees reconsidered and called Billups down by contact at the 10 yard line. Great Bridge held from there and won 3-0.
Oscar Smith was scheduled to play at Hickory, but the rains left the field in an unplayable condition. They'll try again Tuesday at 6:15.