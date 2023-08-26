High school football Week 1: Granby, Hampton, & Norview among Friday night's winners

Friday Night Huddle is officially back! Non- district and Peninsula district matchups highlight the first official Friday of the 2023 high school football season.

The first Friday Night Huddle of 2023 is in the books and a plethora of area teams started their seasons in the win column.

In a battle of teams desperate for a win at Powhatan Field, Granby dominated Denbigh led by legendary coach Tommy Reamon in his first year there after coming out of retirement to continue coaching. The Comets got off to a 35-0 lead and never looked back rolling to a 49-7 win. It was Granby's first win since 2019.

In a non-district showdown Manor hosted Warhill and although the Mustangs tried to stop the Lions, they weren't having much luck. Jayden McAdoo would get Warhill on the board with two touchdown to his name in the first quarter. They won easy over the Mustangs 49-8.

Also non-district was Smithfield visiting Norview, a game that didn't see much action until the very end. Down 8-3 Smithfield scored with just under 5 minutes to play. Norview, who couldn't find much offense the whole game, found rhythm at just the right time. On their final drive Travis Wiggins connected with Charles Jackson for some massive yardage. It set up the game winning field goal with 5 seconds on the clock thanks to Trenton Reynolds. The Pilots narrowly escaped that one 11-10.

I.C. Norcom got off to a hot starting hosting Grafton. Matthew Outten scored the first touchdown of the game on offense but Frederico Staton Jr. would do it on the defense with a pick six late in the first quarter to put the Grey Hounds ahead 14-0. I.C. Norcom went on to beat Grafton 38-14.

Finally in a pair of Peninsula District matchups, Hampton topped Woodside 31-6 and Kecoughtan defeated Gloucester 23-6. Other area scores included:

Oscar Smith 39, Hermitage 19

Warwick 53, Grassfield 7

King’s Fork 26, Churchland 13

Bruton 41, Northampton 3,

Atlantic Shores 48, Isle of Wight 6

Norfolk Academy 46, Currituck County 21

Catholic 29, First Flight 22

Jamestown 24, Nottoway 5

Petersburg 14, B.T Washington 6