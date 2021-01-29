Beach District schools manage to wrestle during a pandemic

The regular season is nearly complete and none of the schools have had to pause due to COVID-19.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a time of masks and social distancing, can you imagine high school wrestling taking place? No need to imagine. It's happening in Virginia Beach and in a successful manner.

We are nearing the end of the regular season and none of the Beach schools have had to pause due to COVID-19.

Obviously, they're taking most every precaution. But, still this is a contact sport. Mason Ingram, a senior, wrestles for district powerhouse Kellam. He says they are well aware of the dangers, "It comes with its concerns in making sure we're staying on top of our safety so we can continue to follow our season out all the way through states. It's not too big of an issue as long as we're making sure that we are cognitive and not doing anything crazy."