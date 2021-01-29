Beach District schools manage to wrestle during a pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a time of masks and social distancing, can you imagine high school wrestling taking place? No need to imagine. It's happening in Virginia Beach and in a successful manner.
We are nearing the end of the regular season and none of the Beach schools have had to pause due to COVID-19.
Obviously, they're taking most every precaution. But, still this is a contact sport. Mason Ingram, a senior, wrestles for district powerhouse Kellam. He says they are well aware of the dangers, "It comes with its concerns in making sure we're staying on top of our safety so we can continue to follow our season out all the way through states. It's not too big of an issue as long as we're making sure that we are cognitive and not doing anything crazy."
In the meantime, since they are wrestling, Ingram reminds us of one of the reasons it's so important they're able to do just that, "It's definitely a developmental aspect of your life, just being able to have a group setting and be able to have some teammates and a camaraderie between guys you grew up together. So, being to get some closure to it with the senior season. And, obviously for some of us as we transition into the next level at college, I think it all plays a big role."