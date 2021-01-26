As more students return to the classroom, Chesapeake moves forward with fall varsity sports

The school board announced some varsity fall sports will start back up again, but junior varsity is canceled for now.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Public Schools is working to get students and teachers back into the classroom, and also looking ahead to bringing back more sports in the fall.

At Monday night's school board meeting, they broke things down by the numbers. For the second semester, about 2,400 students have decided to move from Option 2 (totally virtual) to Option 1, which is the blended schedule.

School employees are also getting vaccinated. The hope is to give everyone at least the first shot by the middle of February and fully vaccinated by the end of March.

Also announced at Monday's board meeting: some varsity fall sports will start back up again, but the junior varsity fall season is canceled for now.

The school board approved the plan by a vote of 8-1.

"After having to cancel so many school activities so far this year, we are excited that we have found a way to make this happen for our students," said superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton.

Football and Competitive Cheer will begin conditioning on January 28 with practice beginning February 4. Cross-country, field hockey, volleyball, and golf will begin conditioning on February 1 and practice will begin on February 15.