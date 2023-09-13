Athlete Of The Week: Peninsula martial arts studio has several students return as champions overseas

A group of 8 students from Axsom’s dojo is Newport News just returned from the WUFK World Karate Championship in Dundee, Scotland, representing team USA.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The family dynamic at Axsom Martial Arts in Newport News is undeniable.

“A dojo is supposed to be like a family, and families don’t always get along I mean these guys compete against each other.”

Even though these athletes spend most of their days yelling, punching, and kicking each other, they spend plenty of time laughing around the dinner table after.

“We hit each other in the head. It doesn’t feel great and we get each other tired but right afterwards we dab each other up and hug and then we go out to dinner, its awesome,” said Ryan Sigsbee.

From friends on the mat, to foes off it, now those dinner conversations will involve reminiscing on the teams most recent adventure.

“Oh my gosh, it was definitely one of the highlights of my career so far, this is ranked number one for sure,” said Kiana Lawson.

