Following VHSL decision, athletes ready to get back on the field

While executives handle the complications of a new sports calendar, athletes simply want to compete with their teams.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Maddy San Diego will take it.

"Even if it's a lot shorter, I'd rather have something than nothing, especially because it's my last season."

The Princess Anne senior field hockey and lacrosse player is aware of the challenges.

"We do rely on those extra (summer) practices to get better, we're all worried about how we're going to do this year."

None of those challenges supersede the power of a senior season.

For one of the best point guards in the class of 2022, King's Fork's Jayden Epps, he has unfinished business to tend to.

"Last year we didn't even get a chance to play in the championship. We made it that far, we worked so hard for this, just to get to that moment, and we didn't get a chance to see it, it was just heartbreaking for us," he said.