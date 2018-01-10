ZEBULON, Ga. (WXIA) — A linebacker seriously hurt during a Friday night football game in Georgia has died.
According to school officials, Pike County High School junior Dylan Thomas died at the hospital around 8 p.m. from injuries sustained in a game against Peach County.
Thomas was transported from the field in an ambulance to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital before being transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment.
Players, coaches, and supporters from both teams gathered on the field in prayer as Thomas was taken from the field before play resumed.
Thomas underwent surgery hours later, but remained hospitalized in a coma. He later died at Grady Hospital.
In a social media post on Sunday morning, Dylan's uncle, Nick Burgess wrote that Thomas had brain swelling, which would likely leave his chances of being the same, slim.
11Alive reached out to the Pike County School Superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan told 11Alive News Sunday morning that they would "circle the wagons for this family."
After news of Thomas' death, friends, students and others in the community flooded social media with tributes to the high school student.
PHOTOS | Dylan Thomas
