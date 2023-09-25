Lafayette, Norcom win Monday make-up games

The Rams and Greyhounds impress in rare Hampton Roads version of Monday Night Football

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The effects of Tropical Storm Ophelia impacting Hampton Roads Friday evening has turned the Friday Night Huddle into an entire week of football. While most schools got their games in on Thursday, the Beach District will take the field Tuesday night. In between, a couple teams created their own 757 version of Monday Night Football.

Lafayette and Smithfield had an early 5 pm kickoff in the Bay Rivers District. The Rams moved to 3-1 behind their always formidable rushing attack. The Rams had 133 yards on the ground in the first half alone on their way to a 42-7 victory.