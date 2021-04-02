Norfolk Public Schools move forward with high school fall sports

The football season will start on February 8.

Norfolk Public Schools has decided to start up its fall sports season for high schools.

The school division announced Thursday that the season will move forward with football, field hockey, volleyball, golf, cross country, sideline cheerleading and competitive cheerleading

The football season will kick off promptly next week, on Monday, Feb. 8 and the other sports will start the following week, on Monday, Feb. 15.

School officials will continue monitoring COVID-19 health metrics and make adjustments as needed. If a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, he or she athlete will be required to get a doctor’s clearance before playing again.

Other school systems in the area have also opted to pick up with their fall athletic seasons for the springtime, including Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Williamsburg-James City County.