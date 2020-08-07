Virginia High School League to host meeting about sports during coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. — Patience and steady progress are the main themes of the Virginia High School League's cautious march toward the beginning of the Fall sports season.
With the release of Phase 3 guidelines, an executive committee will meet next Wednesday to discuss the next step for schools and teams.
In the meantime, they continue to operate under Phase 2 guidelines, which include weight lifting, conditioning, and sport-specific drills. All are conducted in small pods and under strict social distancing rules. Team practices are still prohibited.
"With the situation being so fluid and the data changing every day, we have to be patient," said VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun, stressing that the unknown has been the most difficult factor.