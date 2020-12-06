VHSL out-of-season practice cleared to start soon

This week, the Virginia High School League cleared the way for out-of-season practice activities.

NORFOLK, Va. — With the VHSL's announcement of June 15 as the earliest date for a return to out-of-season practice, a jolt of optimism struck school systems across Hampton Roads. Suddenly dreams of state championship glory, and the wind sprints required to get there drifted back into the minds of teenage competitors across school systems.

While reason for optimism remains, the reality of it may require a few more steps. Plans must be created by each school system, and then approved by the Department of Education, following strict statewide health guidelines.

Virginia Beach already released a statement saying they won't be starting June 15, while Chesapeake and Norfolk said they are working on their respective plans for submission.

Even if schools do eventually see the practice field before the weather turns, an actual season is another matter.

"We have no playbook," said Chesapeake Supervisor of Student Activities Kevin Cole, alluding to the unprecedented circumstances.