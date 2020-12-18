Virginia Beach high school winter sports in jeopardy because of COVID-19

Virginia Beach City Public Schools says if COVID-19 metrics aren't better by December 22, the winter sports season will be canceled.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — High school sports in Virginia Beach are in jeopardy because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, the percent positivity rate and the seven-day average of new cases are both in the "red zone." One of them has to improve to the "yellow zone" by Tuesday, to salvage the season.

If that should happen, sports could potentially begin on January 4.