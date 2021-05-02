Virginia Beach looks back on COVID-impacted winter sports season

With the regular season schedule coming to an end, the only district that went ahead with winter sports reflects on the challenges, successes, and what's to come.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is the only school district in South Hampton Roads that chose to go forward with a high school winter sports schedule. As the regular season schedule winds down with playoffs in the near future, officials are looking back on a unique season.

It starts with the numbers: 99 teams participated in winter sports from 11 Virginia Beach schools. Two teams had to stop their season due to positive COVID-19 tests, nine other teams had to pause theirs, one team canceled after not having enough players to begin with, and six schools had at least one case of a COVID positive athlete.

Virginia Beach Chief Schools Officer Don Robertson said he counts the season as a success, citing another number: "175 kids got to play that otherwise would not have had the opportunity," said Robertson, noting that this accounts for 80 percent of the usual participants.

Robertson cited wellness checks for all athletes and coaches each day before entering athletic buildings, additional building cleanliness measures, and face-covering when engaged in your activity as positive practices to take into the Fall sports season. When asked about what schools could improve upon for the upcoming sports schedule, he cited personal responsibility.

"It's not just about what you do when you report to practice, it's about what you do when you're at practice, what you do when you leave practice. Are you throwing safety measures out the window? Some teams have excelled with this, and in some cases, there were individuals who were not as serious outside of practice," said Robertson.