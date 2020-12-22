Virginia Beach superintendent postpones vote on high school winter sports

During the Dec. 15 School Board meeting, it was announced that we would make our decision today on whether to hold winter sports at the varsity level in VBCPS. I recognize the difficulty in such a decision, not only for those tasked with making it, but also with those affected by it. Over the past weeks, but in particular last week, my team has been monitoring the health metrics as outlined in our Fall 2020 Plan, talking with our colleagues in the 757 and Region II, and consulting with local health officials. Yesterday, I spoke with several school division superintendents and the executive director of the VHSL about this dilemma. Afterward, I met with members of senior leadership and made the decision to postpone any decision on winter sports at this time. While we may, ultimately, still need to cancel the winter season, acknowledging the reality of our current health metrics does not mean we must be inflexible to other data points and potential changes at the state level. Therefore, over the next couple of weeks, my team will continue to monitor our health metrics, talk with our neighboring school divisions, and as a member of the Executive Committee of the VHSL, engage with our colleagues on exhausting all possibilities before making any final decision. Winter sports are still postponed at this time, and we will communicate again about this issue as new information arises.