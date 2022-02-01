Hines 25 pts leads #12 CNU to 10th straight win

"I can't tell you how proud I am of our guys for this kind of effort," Krikorian said following the 38-point victory. "This was our third game in a five-day span, and our energy level was terrific. We got a lot of guys to contribute and I think our offensive rebounding and defense were just overwhelming."



Widener held a 17-12 lead over the Captains eight minutes into the game before Christopher Newport took control with the 21-2 run, taking a 33-19 lead on Ian Anderson's layup with 5:30 to go in the half. CNU was up by 13 at the break, 47-34, before pulling away with a 38-13 second half effort that saw Widener make just five of 24 shots. The Captains also registered a 17-0 run in the second stanza, and Widener never got closer than 13 after the intermission.



Christopher Newport out-rebounded the Pride, 49-31, including 17-5 on the offensive glass. Peterson led the effort on the boards with nine, as the Captains have now out-rebounded their opponents in all 13 victories this season. CNU out-scored Widener in the paint, 36-14, held a 23-4 edge on points off turnovers. The Captains also had a commanding edge on points off turnovers, 23-4. CNU committed just seven miscues on the day, and just one after halftime.



The Captains knocked down 34 of 73 shots for the day (47 percent), and made 13 of 30 from beyond the arc (43 percent). CNU played without fifth-year senior Jason Aigner, who was unavailable due to an injured finger.



Widener made just 18 of 51 shots in the game (35 percent) and six of 15 from long range (40 percent) as the Pride fell to 5-6 with the loss. Widener was led by 16 points from Pat Holden and 11 from Matt Daulerio, who fouled out with 6:42 to play. The Captains have now won both games with the Pride in the all-time series, which started in January of 2020 with a 92-81 CNU victory.



Christopher Newport's scheduled game on Wednesday at Marymount has been postponed due to CoVID protocols. CNU is now scheduled to play next on Saturday, January 8th, at York College of Pennsylvania. Tip-off time is set for 3:00 p.m.