Admirals announce new affiliation with NHL's Winnipeg and AHL's Manitoba

The Jets are the 8th NHL franchise Norfolk has been affiliated with since 2000.

Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced today that the team has entered into an affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League’s Winnipeg Jets and American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

"We are excited to begin our partnership with the Norfolk Admirals,” said Craig Heisinger, Senior Vice President and Director of Hockey Operations/Assistant General Manager of the Winnipeg Jets. “The city of Norfolk and the Admirals franchise have a rich hockey history and we look forward to the opportunity that this affiliation will provide for our prospects.”

"Last year, our organization made a concerted, positive transformation to our on and off-ice product that our incredible city and fanbase has been desperate for,” said Jeff Carr, General Manager and Head Coach of the Norfolk Admirals. “This affiliation helps us build a solid base as we continue to ascend into our new culture.”