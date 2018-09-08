Staying hydrated, getting enough sleep and doing your football homework seems to be the key to a good preseason camp. At least that's what we got out of listening to the Virginia Tech Hokies at the beginning of their August practices.

The Hokies are coming off a 9-win season and for a change maybe the offense will have to carry the team at the start of the season. On that side of the ball Tech brings back much more experience than they do on defense.

Perhaps there is a special focus on preseason this year as Virginia Tech won't be easing into their schedule. The Hokies opener is in front of national television audience in Tallahassee with Florida State on September 3rd, the night of Labor Day.

© 2018 WVEC