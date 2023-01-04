Hokies clinch Clash point against No. 5 Virginia

Virginia Tech swings eight extra-base hits; defeats 'Hoos for second straight year.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Junior Jack Hurley put together a stellar outing at the plate Sunday, hitting two homers to help lead the Virginia Tech Hokies past the No. 5 Virginia Cavaliers 12-7.

Senior Kiernan Higgins (2-1) picked up the victory out of the bullpen for Virginia Tech (17-10, 4-8). The right-hander went 2.2 innings, giving up one run without giving up a hit, allowing three walks and striking out one. Senior Jonah Hurney also made an impact on the mound for the Hokies, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings while allowing one hit, with one walk and two strikeouts.

Hurley went 3-for-5 at the plate, supplementing his two home runs with a double while driving in three runs. Freshman Brody Donay added to Hurley's awesome power-hitting performance by going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI along with one walk. Senior Chris Cannizzaro also helped out for the Hokies, going 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Trailing 3-0, the Hokies first put runs on the board in the first inning. Virginia Tech's offense started clicking and put up four runs, including a three-run triple off the bat of sophomore Carson DeMartini.

The Cavaliers then rallied to score two runs and take a 5-4 lead before the Hokies got back on the board in the third. Donay came across to score the lone run of the inning for Virginia Tech, which evened the score at 5-5.

Virginia busted up the tie and grabbed a 6-5 lead heading into the sixth, when Virginia Tech grabbed the advantage at 7-6. The Hokies added two to their tally on Hurley's two-run homer to right.

Virginia Tech held the Cavaliers without a run before their offense got in gear the next inning. The inning resulted in three runs for the Hokies, all of them scoring on a three-run homer from Cannizzaro to center, bringing the Virginia Tech advantage to 10-6.

Virginia got within 10-7 until the Hokies scored again in the eighth inning to stretch its lead to 12-7. Virginia Tech scored twice on solo home runs from Hurley and Donay. The score remained 12-7 for the rest of the game, as the Hokies coasted to the win.