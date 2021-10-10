Hokies fall short of marquee win vs Notre Dame

NORFOLK, Va. — With roughly a minute remaining in the 3rd quarter, down 21-16 and seemingly devoid of momentum, the Virginia Tech Hokies seemed southbound. Then Jermaine Waller did something, well ordinary. He picked off his fourth pass of the year and made his way to the house. A seismic shift went with him. Lane Stadium embraced this shot of adrenaline, and rode it all the way to a 29-21 lead with just 4 minutes remaining.