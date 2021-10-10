x
Hokies fall short of marquee win vs Notre Dame

Virginia Tech seemed poised to make a statement at home before running out of gas late
Credit: AP
Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner (11) attempts to catch a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

NORFOLK, Va. — With roughly a minute remaining in the 3rd quarter, down 21-16 and seemingly devoid of momentum, the Virginia Tech Hokies seemed southbound. Then Jermaine Waller did something, well ordinary. He picked off his fourth pass of the year and made his way to the house. A seismic shift went with him. Lane Stadium embraced this shot of adrenaline, and rode it all the way to a 29-21 lead with just 4 minutes remaining. 

That's where the gas ran out. Notre Dame's rotating quarterback room finally found the right rhythm, Jack Coan replaced Tyler Buchner and led Notre Dame on a quick touchdown drive and subsequent two point conversion. They scored so quickly that they got the ball back after the Hokie's offense stalled. A 48 yard field goal followed, and suddenly Lane was quiet again. 

Instead of 4-1 with a win over Notre Dame and a restored home field invincibility, Virginia Tech now welcomes Pittsburgh needing a win as much as they want one.  