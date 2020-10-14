Hokies football continues to improvise during pandemic

There were still a large number of players out of action against UNC. The challenge continues.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The numbers are trending down. Over 20 players were out with Covid-19 for each of the first two games of the season for Virginia Tech. 15 were missing in action against UNC last Saturday. That is still a large group.

Head coach Justin Fuente has had to learn to be creative as he says, "We're drawing stuff up on the sideline to try and get eleven people out there. It's like eighth grade football. I hate it for our kids, but that's the situation we're in."