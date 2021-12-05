Hokies head to Pinstripe Bowl; reunite vs Maryland

The Tech-Maryland bowl contest renews a series that dates back to 1919. The Hokies (6-6) have won five of their last six games against the Terrapins (6-6). The most recent meeting between the two squads came when Maryland won a 27-24 overtime decision at Lane Stadium on Nov. 16, 2013. The two former ACC foes are scheduled for a four-game future home-and-home series with Tech slated to host home games in 2027 and 2029, while Maryland will host the Hokies in 2026 and 2028.



"It's our privilege to represent the Atlantic Coast Conference as Virginia Tech makes its first-ever appearance in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl," Director of Athletics Whit Babcock said. "I know how important it was for Coach Price and our players to extend our season and we're certainly glad that their efforts are being rewarded. The holiday season is always a special time to visit New York City and I'm looking forward to seeing Hokie Nation cheering on our team against Maryland.



"Virginia Tech has long valued its relationship with the Yankees organization and we're pleased to finally have the Hokies participate in this bowl game at Yankee Stadium," Babcock continued. "The Virginia Tech community will always be grateful for the generosity and graciousness that the Yankees organization and the Steinbrenner family extended to us following the 2007 tragedy on our campus."



Following the tragic events of April 16, 2007, the Yankees made a $1 million contribution to the Hokie Spirit Memorial Fund. On May 23, 2007, the Yankees invited the Virginia Tech Police and Rescue Squad to Yankee Stadium in a sign of solidarity with the Hokies. Then Virginia Tech President Charles Steger threw the first pitch for that game against the Boston Red Sox. In March 2008, the Yankees visited the memorial to the April 16 victims and played an exhibition game against the Tech baseball squad in Blacksburg. That gesture and compassion will long be remembered and appreciated by Hokie Nation.



"I'm honored to lead our team to New York for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl," Tech interim head coach J.C. Price said. "The Hokies have a proud bowl tradition, and we're excited to showcase our football team in the Big Apple. We have a very resilient group of players who stuck together through a number of challenges this season. I know that they'd like nothing better than to conclude our season on a winning note against a Big Ten opponent like Maryland."