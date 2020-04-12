Hokies still undefeated but it wasn't easy

BLACKSBURG, Va. — With their newly minted national ranking, #16 Virginia Tech got all they could handle from VMI on Thursday night. In the end, the Hokies improved to (4-0) on the season with a 64-57 win.

Both offenses struggled in the first half, but down two, the Hokies reeled off 12 straight points. Lest they think they would cruise to victory, the Keydets came up big in the second half and went on a 13 point run themselves to take a three point lead with 11 minutes remaining. Then, Wabissa Bede seemed to be in on every offensive play and the Hokies built enough of a cushion for the win.