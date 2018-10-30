It only seemed a matter of time. In Buzz Williams' fifth year, perhaps the time is now.

Virginia Tech basketball seems ready to jump into the national spotlight and stay there.

Coming off a season, where they beat Duke, UNC and Virginia, the Hokies are ranked #15 in the preseason A.P. rankings. They were also picked to finish 4th in the ACC at the recent ACC media days.

At the media days, coach Williams and his players talked about how this senior laden team with four returning starters is excited to get it all going.

The Hokies open the season on Friday, November 9 with Gardner Webb.

