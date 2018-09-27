How do you recover from the most shocking loss in the past few seasons of college football? Good question. We will see if Virginia Tech has the answers as they prepare to head to Durham to take on undefeated and #22 ranked Duke this Saturday.

Head coach Justin Fuente says the coaches and the older players on the team are going to have to do a good job of getting the team back on track. He added that the Hokies are "a very inexperienced or young football team that is now having to fight their way through adversity and they're going to need help."

