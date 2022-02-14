Hokies keep the heat turned up against the Cavaliers

The hottest team in the ACC, Virginia Tech won round two of the Commonwealth Clash 62-53

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech and UVA came in as the two hottest teams in the ACC. The Hokies were able to cool off the Cavaliers on Monday night 62-53. It is Tech's sixth straight win. That is the school's longest ACC win streak since they joined the conference.

It was a tightly played contest. Until they got to the closing minutes, the biggest lead either team had was five points.

Keva Aluma led the way for the Hokies with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks.

𝗠𝗔𝗠𝗔... 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗚𝗢𝗘𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗠𝗔𝗡 pic.twitter.com/J6iP2rQSzQ — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) February 15, 2022

Jayden Gardner paved the way for a 29-25 UVA halftime lead. He had 15 points in the first half but was held in check after intermission. He finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Virginia Tech is second in the nation in 3-point percentage. They were only (5-20) against the Cavaliers. That was five more from range than Virginia who went (0-9) from beyond the arc. It's the first time UVA was held without a 3-pointer in 176 games, dating back to November of 2016.

The Hokies get that much closer to the "bubble" picture. They are now in the bracketology conversation. They host North Carolina on Saturday.