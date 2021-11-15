Hokies make quick work of Radford

x
A 13-0 run early helped Virginia Tech to a 65-39 win over the Highlanders.
Virginia Tech's David N'Guessan dunks against Radford during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Storm Murphy scored 17 points, Justyn Mutts had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Virginia Tech beat Radford 65-39. 

Hokies in cruise control over Radford

Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor, left, grabs a loose ball in front of Radford's Cam McNeil during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Murphy made four of Virginia Tech’s 10 3-pointers. Radford was just 2 of 24 from distance. Three of VT’s 3-pointers came in the final five minutes. Mutts started Virginia Tech’s 13-0 run in the first half to build a 20-7 lead, and the Hokies led by at least seven points the rest of the half. Mutts also capped an 8-2 spurt to start the second half for a 13-point lead. Keve Aluma added 10 points for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies improve to (3-0). 

