Virginia Tech needs to improve on the run game in 2018. Maybe Oscar Smith alum Deshawn McClease is the answer. At the very least, expect him to be a big part of the equation.

McClease rushed for 530 yards last year. That was good enough to lead the team. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

He has an elusive style but will be the first to tell you, he didn't make enough people miss last year. He's working on that with hopes of making more big plays.

As far as the mental approach to the game and preseason camp McClease says, "From a mental standpoint it's like attacking every day likes it's our last day. It's like I get to do this not like I have to do this."

After missing almost all of 2016 with an injury, it helped focus his approach, "After I got hurt it was like now I can't take anything for granted."

The Hokies can't afford to take anything for granted in their run game, but hope a big season from McClease will make it easier to count on their rushing attack.

