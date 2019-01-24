BLACKSBURG, Va. — A day after receiver Eric Kumah and tight end Chris Cunningham announcing their plans to transfer from Virginia Tech's football program, two more Hokies are leaving. On Wednesday quarterback, Josh Jackson said via his twitter account, "After much thought, consideration and discussion with my family, we think it'd be best for me to pursue my academic and football career elsewhere." Jackson, who graduates this spring, suffered a season ending leg injury in their loss to Old Dominion.

Joining him is running back Deshawn McClease from Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake. He also made the annoucement through his twitter account saying, “After discussing with my family, we believe that it is best for me to transfer to another university following graduation this spring.” McClease was the Hokies leading rusher in 2017 with 530 yards. Both are redshirt sophomores.

Meantime head coach, Justin Fuente in statement said, "Our coaching staff remains firmly committed to developing a winning culture at Virginia Tech."