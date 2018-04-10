Two years ago, Virginia Tech soaked in the atmosphere in South Bend. Now it's the Hokies turn to bring the excitement to Lane Stadium as Notre Dame comes to Blacksburg Saturday night.

In that game two years ago, the Irish had a 24-7 lead, but Tech came back for the win.

Notre Dame (5-0) is ranked #6 and coming off a beat down of #7 Stanford last weekend.

The Hokies are back in the rankings at #24 and rebounded from the ODU disaster with an impressive win against previously unbeaten Duke.

