DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Virginia Tech's offense hummed right along with backup quarterback Ryan Willis. The defense barely resembled the leaky group that took the blame for a humiliating loss. There wasn't anything wrong with these Hokies that another trip to Duke couldn't fix.

Willis threw for 332 yards and a career-best three touchdowns in his first start for the Hokies, helping them upset No. 22 Duke 31-14 on Saturday night. Willis, a transfer from Kansas taking over for injured starter Josh Jackson, was 17 of 27 with a 27-yard TD pass to Damon Hazelton, a 67-yard catch-and-run score to Dalton Keene and a game-sealing 10-yarder to Phil Patterson to help Tech steer way clear of its first loss in Durham since 1981. "I felt comfortable with him in there — we've been watching him practice for going on two years now, so we know he has some talent," coach Justin Fuente said. "He made plays for us, and he gave our guys some opportunities to make plays."

Humiliated in a 14-point loss at Old Dominion last week, the Hokies (2-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back strong, leading virtually all night to earn another lopsided road victory against a ranked league opponent. They routed then-No. 19 Florida State 24-3 in the opener. "The air was definitely out of their balloon" after the Old Dominion loss, Fuente said. "They had taken a gut punch, to say the least. . When we hit the practice field Tuesday, we hit it running, like a hungry football team. The challenge, and it's a really big challenge for young football teams, is to try and maintain that level of intensity and attention to detail, week in and week out."

Daniel Jones — back in the starting lineup three weeks after breaking his collar bone — was 23 of 35 for 226 yards with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Noah Gray and an interception for the Blue Devils (4-1, 0-1). "He played with no fear. He wasn't antsy in the pocket," coach David Cutcliffe said. "We can play better overall around him. I didn't see anything I would change about him."

Deon Jackson had a short touchdown run that cut the deficit to 24-14 early in the fourth quarter. Ranked for the first time since 2015, they were denied their first 5-0 start since 1994 and instead saw the end of a seven-game winning streak that dated to last season. "They made the plays they had to make," Cutcliffe said. "I don't know if we made any of them." Steven Peoples had a 6-yard touchdown run and Brian Johnson kicked a 28-yard field goal for the Hokies.

