Hokies spring football: "It's a clean sheet for everybody"

So says the new head coach Brent Pry as Tech starts their 15 practices in spring.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The new era has started to take shape for Virginia Tech football. New head coach Brent Pry is getting time on the field with his Hokies. It's the start of spring football.

Like all colleges at the FBS level, Tech gets 15 spring practices. The spring football game is set for April 16.

Pry has worked his players through two sessions already. He made it sound like their was a little to be desired on the first day, but the second was much better. He says, "We want to challenge in every area we can. We have to contest every catch. We've got to look for every extra yard. If there's a ball on the ground, we've got to go after it. We've got to fight for every ounce of leverage we can get. That, right now, is all we're talking about."

Pry came to Virginia Tech from Penn State where he was the defensive coordinator. He may be the new man on board, but feels like that sense of "newness" goes beyond just him, "It's a clean slate for everybody. There's a lot of guys right now that feel the opportunity. If you've been sitting in the wings, being on that third or fourth rung and don't feel like you should be, show us."