Hokies still searching for a win in Chapel Hill

Carolina beat Virginia Tech 78-68 Monday night. Tech's last win at Chapel Hill was in 2007.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Virginia Tech visited the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night with hopes of winning their first basketball game in Chapel Hill since 2007. They're still hoping. The Hokies put on a good show, but Carolina was especially strong down the stretch to win 78-68.

The first half was a battle in the paint. Both UNC's Armando Bacot and Tech's Keve Aluma were in double figures before intermission. The Tar Heels led by four at the break.

Justyn Mutts came alive in the second half and finished with a double-double. He had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hokies were within two with 6 minutes to go. Then Brady Manek went on a scoring binge for UNC with two 3-pointers and a dunk. He finished with four from long range on the night. Virginia Tech never recovered.