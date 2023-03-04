Hokies topple Duke, advance to program's first-ever ACC Tournament title game

The third-seeded Hokies punched their ticket to their first-ever ACC Tournament title game, where they will face No. 4 seed Louisville at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Virginia Tech women's basketball team shot 52.9 percent from three-point range on the way to a convincing 58-37 victory against Duke in a 2023 Ally ACC Women's Basketball Tournament semifinal contest at Greensboro Coliseum Complex Saturday.



The third-seeded Hokies punched their ticket to their first-ever ACC Tournament title game, where they will face No. 4 seed Louisville at 1 p.m. ET tomorrow, Mar. 5, on ESPN.

Next up, CHAMPIONSHIP!🏆



No. 8 Virginia Tech stamps their ticket to the ‘ship, 58-37 over Duke! 🦃@HokiesWBB | @CPISecurity pic.twitter.com/uCFR7D9Atv — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) March 5, 2023

Georgia Amoore led Tech (26-4) with 24 points and seven assists, including 16 first-half points. Elizabeth Kitley just missed out on another double-double, finishing with eight points and 11 rebounds and Kayana Traylor chipped in with eight points and six assists.

Virginia Tech was dominant on the glass, out-rebounding Duke 41-22 in Saturday's game, led by Kitley's 11 boards.

The Hokies' defense held Duke to just 26.8 percent from the field, including 1-of-15 from three-point range. The Blue Devils did not get many second opportunities on the offensive end, as they grabbed only nine offensive rebounds and scored two second chance points while Virginia Tech pulled down 35 defensive rebounds.

After playing to a 6-6 tie early in the game, Virginia Tech went on a 5-0 run with 3:18 left in the first quarter, culminating in a bucket from Amoore, to take an 11-6 lead. The Hokies then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with a 13-9 advantage. Virginia Tech relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down two shots to account for six of its 13 points.

We will see y'all tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/EHM2zBeAaX — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 4, 2023

Virginia Tech kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 17-0 run starting at the 5:48 mark in the second period, highlighted by a bucket from Traylor, to increase its lead to 36-18, a score that would hold until halftime.

Virginia Tech was strong from deep in the period, knocking down five three-point shots to account for 15 of its 23 points.

Tech continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 5-0 run, punctuated by a three from Amoore, to expand its lead further to 41-24 with 4:02 to go in the third. Before the third period was over, the Hokies added one point to that lead and entered the fourth quarter with a 48-30 edge.

Virginia Tech knocked down two three-pointers in the quarter to score six of its 12 total points.

A jumper from Kitley punctuated a 6-0 run late in the fourth quarter as the Hokies punched their ticket to tomorrow's conference title game.