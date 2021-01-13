x
Hokies take top 20 showdown with Duke

Tyrece Radford's double-double led the way in Virginia Tech's 74-67 win.
Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford (23) grabs a defensive rebound in the final minute against Duke during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tyrece Radford had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift No. 20 Virginia Tech over No. 19 Duke 74-67.

 The double-double was the first of the season for Radford, who helped the Hokies jump to an 18-point, first-half lead and hold off Duke’s second-half rally to win for the sixth time in seven games. 

Hokies handle Duke in ACC showdown

Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford (23) has the ball stolen from him by Duke's DJ Steward (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va.

Keve Aluma added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jalen Cone finished with 14 points for Virginia Tech. Jeremy Roach led Duke with a game-high 22 points.  