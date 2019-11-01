HAMPTON, Va. — Sophomore Mahaley Holitexploded for a career-best 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as Hampton knocked off Radford 68-54 on Tuesday night in the first home Big South contest for the Lady Pirates.

The game opened with both teams blistering hot. Hampton hit its first six shots and lead 15-8 on a Kaylah Lupoe jumper with 5:57 left in the first quarter. Radford went on a 13-4 flurry to lead 21-19 on a Destinee Walker layup with 48 seconds left. Laren VanArsdale hit a triple to close the first quarter with Hampton up 22-21.

Over the next two quarters, Hampton clamped on the defense and held Radford to 5-for-27 from the floor including a 2-for-11 with six turnovers in the third quarter. Radford stayed close trailing 31-28 at the half after a Sydney Nunley layup with 48 seconds left in the first half.

A pair of Kiana Johnson free throws brought the Highlanders to 31-30 just 28 seconds into the third, but Hampton ripped off a 16-2 run to lead 47-32 on a VanArsdale steal and layup with 35 seconds left in the third.

The lead grew to as much as 23 points twice in the fourth as a Lupoe jumper off a Holit feed gave the hosts a 64-41 lead with 3:40 left. Holit was joined in double figures by Lupoe with 20 points and seven boards. VanArsdale had seven points, seven boards, four assists and four steals, while LaShayla Wright-Ponder had six points, seven boards, three blocks and two assists.

Hampton hit a season high 54.7% from the floor (29-of-53), 6-of-15 from 3-point land (40%) and all four of its free throws. The Lady Pirates outrebounded Radford 35-32, despite a 16-8 deficit on the offensive boards. The Lady Pirates are now off until Tuesday when they host Longwood at 7 pm.