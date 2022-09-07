Holloway prepares for upcoming World Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Grant Holloway has been one of the more dominating hurdlers in the world in the 60m and 110m.

It's not a secret that in the world of track and field Chesapeake native Grant Holloway is a marked man. Everyone has been going at him in the 60m and 110m hurdles. He will be back on a larger stage against the world's best.

After winning gold in the 60m in the World Indoor Championships from Belgrade, Serbia, the former Grassfield High Grizzly is currently one of the premier hurdlers in both events. He'll head to the World Outdoor Championships this month from Eugene, Oregon.

"I'm really looking forward to it", he said via Zoom. "Seeing the competition that I saw almost a year ago at the Olympics and the main thing is it's the win and defend season".

Back in June, the 24 year hit a bit of a speed bump in the 110m hurdles at the New York City Grand Prix. He'd get upset and finish 2nd to Devon Allen who's also a wide receiver with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Holloway still remains unbeaten so far in the 60m hurdles. He hasn't lost a race going back to his high school days. That's a span of 8 years.