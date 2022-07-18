Holloway successfully defends 110m hurdles world title

After teammate Devon Allen was disqualified for a false start, Holloway pulled through bringing the hardware home the the U.S.

EUGENE, Ore. — Chesapeake's Grant Holloway did it again. On Sunday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon at the World Track and Field Championships, the Grassfield product had no trouble in the semi finals earlier in the day winning his heat in 13.14 seconds just slightly ahead of Jamaica's Hansle Parchment, who ran 13.17.

In the finals of the 110- meter hurdles later in the evening, the fastest man in the world and fellow USA teammate Devon Allen, who will try out for the Philadelphia Eagle later this summer, was disqualified after he was flagged for a false start by one thousandth of a second.

The chaos just minutes before the final didn't end there. Parchment suffered an unexpected hamstring injury going over a hurdle in warm ups as he limped off the track. It was apparent that he was in no condition to run. Holloway is the defending world champion in the 110- meter hurdles but Parchment beat Holloway last summer at the Tokyo Olympics.

From there, it was Holloway's for the taking as he defended his world championship title taking gold in 13.03 seconds. Trey Cunningham of the U.S took silver in 13.08 seconds and Asier Martinez of Spain finished with bronze in 13.17 seconds.