Homestand finale doesn't go Tides way against Charlotte

After Sunday night's loss, Norfolk finished their two- week homestand with an 8-5 record. Now, they'll embark on a two week road trip.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides (68-39) fell to the Charlotte Knights (41-67), 4-2, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Tides finish the 13-game, two-week homestand with a 8-5 record.

Charlotte was able to strike in the first inning to start off the game. After the Charlotte leadoff hitter Clint Frazier walked, he reached second on a pickoff throwing error. He scored as an unearned run on a RBI single by Korey Lee to go up 1-0.

The Tides get on the board in the sixth with the second run of the inning crossing on a @KyleStowers triple!



E6 | Charlotte 3, Norfolk 2

That would be the only run allowed by Tides starter Bruce Zimmermann. He ended up lasting 3.0 innings, allowing the one hit by Lee and the walk while striking out five. The five strikeouts put his Norfolk career total at 199, passing Chris George for 11th all-time in Orioles affiliate history.

The Knights added another run in the top of the fifth. Adam Haseley led off with a single and scored two batters later when Xavier Fernandez roped an RBI double to make their lead 2-0. One more run was added by Charlotte when Stephen Piscotty knocked an RBI single to go up 3-0.

We're through two this afternoon and @Invader_Z has already fanned four batters!

The Tides wouldn’t score until the bottom of the sixth inning when they put up two runs. Shayne Fontana doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Connor Norby sacrifice fly to break up the shutout. Norfolk didn’t stop there, with Joey Ortiz knocking an infield single and scored on an RBI triple by Kyle Stowers to shrink the deficit to 3-2.

Norfolk could not make up any more ground from there, with Charlotte adding one more run in the ninth. The Knights capped their victory when Frazier knocked an RBI single to put the Tides away, 4-2.