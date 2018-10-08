Two steps forward, one step back. Bronco Mendenhall's rebuild of the UVA football program has seen obvious progress; a bowl appearance last year. Along with that progress comes constant reminders of how far they have to go; a 49-7 loss in that bowl game.

Progress: Added depth at nearly every position, and 8 of 11 returning starters on defense.

Long way to go: Those three non returners on D...possibly their three best tacklers last season.

While the defense expects new standouts to emerge, Coach Mendenhall knows exactly who must do so on the offensive end in order to take two more steps forward. JUCO transfer QB Bryce Perkins brings with him a D1 pedigree (a former Arizona Wildcat) and more than D1 speed (clocked at 22 mph).

Perkins will undoubtedly be moving fast, the question is; will those quick feet be moving forward.

