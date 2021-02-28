Hornets rally to win; Titans roll past Comets

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It was a Southeastern District showdown that lived up to the hype. Deep Creek rallied from a 10-6 deficit to win at Indian River 21-17 on Saturday. Hornets quarterback, Anthony Barnes went in for the go ahead touchdown with 1:21 left in the game as they came back to beat the Braves and improve to 2-0.
The junior was 9 of 18 for 164 yards to go with 2 touchdowns as well as an interception. Deep Creek had 250 yards of total offense in the win.
Lake Taylor the reigning Class 4 Champions made quick work of Granby as they rolled to a 53-6 win in their season opener at Powhatan Field. Norcom blanked Wilson 38-0, Lafayette won over Tabb 35-7 and Greenbrier Christian shutout Virginia Episcopal 35-0.